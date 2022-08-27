 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick has been 'excommunicated' the Kardashian 'priority' is Travis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Scott Disick is seemingly being shoved down a lesser rank after Travis Barker's addition in the Kardashian family.

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend is being replaced by the new husband- a move that has been 'excommunicated' to him by the clan.

"Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group," an insider tells Page Six. "He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."

"He had to regroup who his relationships are," they added.

Another source added that Disick is continuing to shoot for the family's upcoming Hulu show despite being “distanced” from them.

Scott and Kourtney have dated on and off again in the past. The ex lovers are parents to three kids.

