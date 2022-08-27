 
world
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

VIDEO: Indian soldiers perform bhangra on Pakistan border

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

— Screengrab via Twitter
— Screengrab via Twitter

It is known that music unites people, transcending all boundaries and differences. 

A recent video that has now gone viral is evidence of just that.

In the video posted by many on different social platforms now, Indian Army personnel can be seen enjoying a Punjabi song by popular singer late Sidhu Moose Wala.

The soldiers can be seen performing bhangra dance to the catchy music at an army post on what seems to be the top of a hill. They dance and make friendly gestures toward the other side of the border.

However, that is not what made the video viral. 

Related items

Once the camera zooms in to the other side of the border, a soldier on Pakistan's side on an army post is seen waving back at the dancing Indian soldiers.

Indian Police Services officer HGS Dhaliwal shared the video on Twitter saying: "Sidhu's songs playing across the border, bridging the divide."

Referring to Moose Wala's murder, a user said: "This is so overwhelming and emotional.. people across border too felt the pain of his loss. May he be in peace now."

"That's the power and beauty of music, creating bridges between people, no matter how different they are!" exclaimed another.

While this particular post has over 656,000 views, on all social media platforms combined the video has garnered millions of views and likes.

More From World:

Man forges thumb impression by removing skin, pasting on friend's hand

Man forges thumb impression by removing skin, pasting on friend's hand

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile

Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile
Horrifying: Elephant in Thailand goes 'crazy' and rips handler in half

Horrifying: Elephant in Thailand goes 'crazy' and rips handler in half
US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say

US monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say
Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV

Explainer: The bitter takeover battle between India's Adani and news network NDTV
These are the 10 worst currencies of the world

These are the 10 worst currencies of the world
Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case

Three Finnish journalists go on trial in rare press freedom case
'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?

'I am also human': Is it okay if a world leader parties?

Latest

view all