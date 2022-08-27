Celebrities ask nation to donate 'generously' as floods continue to ravage Pakistan

Flash floods following abnormally heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, leaving destruction in their wake

Rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since June and left destruction in their wake, with no respite for people as rivers continue to overrun, resulting in flash floods.



Official statistics show that 982 people have been killed in rain and flood-related incidents, while more than 5.7 million people have been affected.

In light of the ongoing situation, celebrities and sports personalities have called on the nation to donate generously to provide some measure of relief to the affected people.



