Saturday Aug 27 2022
PTI comes under fire for jalsa call despite catastrophic floods in Pakistan

The jalsa invitation of PTI in Jhelum. — Twitter/@fawadchaudhry
  • PTI all set to hold a public rally in Jehlum today.
  • Rain and flood-related death toll crosses 980 in Pakistan.
  • PTI's decision has not been welcomed by people.

The PTI is all set to hold a public rally in Jhelum today, with the party's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry saying that it is being staged for "real independence".

The jalsa will take place at 3pm in Syed Zamir Jaffari Stadium, Jhelum, according to a photo shared by Fawad — a former federal minister.

The announcement did not sit well with people.

Journalists, politicians, and other people took to Twitter to denounce the move, stressing that in light of the catastrophic floods in the country, the party should have called it off.

Some called it "tone deaf" and others "shameless".

'Bad taste'

'Ghulami namanzoor'

'Nation drowning, but what difference does it make?'

'This is the action of a leader?'

'Tone deaf'

'If tone-deaf had a face'

'Shameless'

'Wow'

'Rallies not coming to an end'


Court gives police last chance to submit records as Gill's lawyers term delay 'unfortunate'

Celebrities ask nation to donate 'generously' as floods continue to ravage Pakistan

PTA reports internet, mobile phone services outages in several KP areas after flash floods

Taimur Jhagra has asked for KP's right, don't you dare suppress his voice: Asad Umar

$160m UN Flash Appeal for flood donations set to launch on August 30: FO

'High' to 'very high' flood risk persists as toll from humanitarian disaster nears 1,000

‘Stop looting people’: Hanif Abbasi blames Miftah for spoiling PM Shehbaz’s efforts

PHC suspends KP order on FIRs against ruling coalition leaders

Ruling coalition sees KP's backtracking on IMF deal as ploy to sink Pakistan into economic crisis

Flood Control Room set up in Peshawar

Low to very high flood recorded in KP rivers

Pak Army's XI Corps arrives in Nowshera Cantt: govt official

