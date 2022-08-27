PTI comes under fire for jalsa call despite catastrophic floods in Pakistan

The jalsa invitation of PTI in Jhelum. — Twitter/@fawadchaudhry

PTI all set to hold a public rally in Jehlum today.

Rain and flood-related death toll crosses 980 in Pakistan.

PTI's decision has not been welcomed by people.

The PTI is all set to hold a public rally in Jhelum today, with the party's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry saying that it is being staged for "real independence".

The jalsa will take place at 3pm in Syed Zamir Jaffari Stadium, Jhelum, according to a photo shared by Fawad — a former federal minister.

The announcement did not sit well with people.

Journalists, politicians, and other people took to Twitter to denounce the move, stressing that in light of the catastrophic floods in the country, the party should have called it off.



Some called it "tone deaf" and others "shameless".

