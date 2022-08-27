PTI comes under fire for jalsa call despite catastrophic floods in Pakistan

Saturday Aug 27, 2022
The PTI is all set to hold a public rally in Jhelum today, with the party's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry saying that it is being staged for "real independence".
The jalsa will take place at 3pm in Syed Zamir Jaffari Stadium, Jhelum, according to a photo shared by Fawad — a former federal minister.
The announcement did not sit well with people.
Journalists, politicians, and other people took to Twitter to denounce the move, stressing that in light of the catastrophic floods in the country, the party should have called it off.
Some called it "tone deaf" and others "shameless".