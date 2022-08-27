Video: Man dies waiting for help in Harnai

In yet another tragedy to surface amid catastrophic floods in Pakistan, a man lost his life in Harani's Zardalo while waiting for hours to be rescued.



The man, despite waiting for hours on a rock-like formation, was not rescued. He kept on calling out for help, but no one could come forward due to the rapid flow of water around him. Flood waters continued to flow at an aggressive speed, ultimately sweeping him along.

Levies and local administration tried helping the person, but even they failed. He was provided food with the help of a helicopter yesterday evening.

The man was swept away today evening, and his body was found some time later.



Flash floods and rains have caused severe damage to the country's infrastructure and nearly one thousand people have lost their lives this monsoon season.