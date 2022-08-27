Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify

Joe Rogan apparently seems unconcerned and unbothered as Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle dethroned him on Spotify with her newly launched podcast Archetypes.



The Joe Rogan Experience host took to Instagram and shared official poster of the House of the Dragon and disclosed that he watched episode one of it.

He said in the caption, “@hbo nailed it again! I just watched episode one of @houseofthedragonhbo. Feels just like old school Game Of Thrones, which was one of my favorite shows ever. I hope this show runs for 10 years.”

Joe Rogan shared this on the same day Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes knocked his The Joe Rogan Experience out of the number one spot on Spotify chart list.

Meghan Markle launched her long-awaited podcast Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.

The Duchess of Sussex said the 12-part series, called "Archetypes," -- a play on the name of the couple´s oldest child, Archie -- would explore the female experience.