Meghan Markel's next plan revealed

Meghan Markle is reportedly coming out with a few books around her views on things and around motherhood.



In conversation with Daily Star, Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson claimed that The Duchess of Sussex is set to leave acting behind and switch to a different career.

According to Jasmine, Prince Harry's wife Meghan would start writing books instead of securing her deal with Netflix.

She claimed: "Meghan is coming out with a few books around her views on things and around motherhood. I see three series. She wants them to follow their hearts and make their own decisions,"

Jasmine, a psychic medium who has spirits communicate with her mainly through visuals and images, continued: "Sometimes I'll see the spirit of the person coming forwards and I'll see flashes of their life like I'm watching a movie. Sometimes it's as If I'm in that movie playing them."

"They also communicate with me through sound, I'll hear the information they wish to communicate or they will just place it in my mind. Often I just know things," said Jasmine.