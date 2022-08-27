 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markel's next plan revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Meghan Markels next plan revealed

Meghan Markle is reportedly coming out with a few books around her views on things and around motherhood.

In conversation with Daily Star, Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson claimed that The Duchess of Sussex is set to leave acting behind and switch to a different career. 

According to Jasmine, Prince Harry's wife Meghan would start writing books instead of securing her deal with Netflix.

She claimed: "Meghan is coming out with a few books around her views on things and around motherhood. I see three series. She wants them to follow their hearts and make their own decisions,"

Jasmine, a psychic medium who has spirits communicate with her mainly through visuals and images, continued: "Sometimes I'll see the spirit of the person coming forwards and I'll see flashes of their life like I'm watching a movie. Sometimes it's as If I'm in that movie playing them." 

"They also communicate with me through sound, I'll hear the information they wish to communicate or they will just place it in my mind. Often I just know things," said Jasmine.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation
Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen

Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen
Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how
Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast

Meghan Markle candidly reveals nickname for Prince Harry on her new podcast
‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’

‘Vindictive’ Meghan Markle ‘lost in ambition’ for ‘royal revenge’
Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit

Kate and William to greet Americans 'sleeping on the streets' amid US visit
‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report
Is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope gearing up to be the next makeup mogul?

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope gearing up to be the next makeup mogul?
Prince Charles and Camilla lauded for 'rescuing homeless animal'

Prince Charles and Camilla lauded for 'rescuing homeless animal'

Latest

view all