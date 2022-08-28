 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Princess Diana enjoyed media attention on one of her final interactions with the paparazzi

The mother-of-two, who was vacationing with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in St.Tropez a month before her death, 'gave everything' to the snappers for a sizzling shoot.  

The paparazzi had gathered outside hotel Ritz when it was revealed that Diana and Dodi were there.

Daniel Angeli, a photographer who was in St. Tropez shared the 36-year-old “wasn’t hiding then” and seemed like she “was asking to be photographed”.

He shares: “Diana wasn’t hiding then. Perhaps she wanted people to know.

“I was on the rock opposite the pontoon and I saw her waving to the Brits: ‘Good morning!’

“She gave us everything really. She’d come out wearing a leopard print swimsuit. She’d go water-skiing with her kids.

“It was like she was asking to be photographed. I felt that it was her way of saying: ‘I’m free’.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry locked in ‘emergency meetings’ with Netflix
Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Paris Hilton cheers for ‘queen’ Britney Spears as she celebrates Elton John duet

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked

Princess Diana’s tragic car crash in Paris: 104 conspiracy theories leaked
'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'

'Amber Heard to run off to Israel, will marry bff Eve to dodge Johnny Depp'
Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'

Meghan Markle mistaken for American star by animal rights lawyer: 'Is this Megan Fox?'
Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast

Meghan Markle ‘expected’ to join Serena Williams at US Open after podcast
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie plea Charles to forgive Andrew: 'Fell on deaf ears'
Jennifer Lopez says video of her performance to Ben Affleck at wedding was 'stolen’

Jennifer Lopez says video of her performance to Ben Affleck at wedding was 'stolen’
Princess Diana spirit is 'rolling her eyes' at Meghan Markle comparisons, says psychic

Princess Diana spirit is 'rolling her eyes' at Meghan Markle comparisons, says psychic
Meghan Markle 'furious' Harry's feelings for royals jeopardizing 'commercial money'

Meghan Markle 'furious' Harry's feelings for royals jeopardizing 'commercial money'
Prince Harry has 'heartbreaking' wish for Archie, Lili involving grandma Diana

Prince Harry has 'heartbreaking' wish for Archie, Lili involving grandma Diana

Latest

view all