Princess Diana 'wanted people to see' her on final shoot: 'Asked to be photographed'

Princess Diana enjoyed media attention on one of her final interactions with the paparazzi

The mother-of-two, who was vacationing with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in St.Tropez a month before her death, 'gave everything' to the snappers for a sizzling shoot.

The paparazzi had gathered outside hotel Ritz when it was revealed that Diana and Dodi were there.

Daniel Angeli, a photographer who was in St. Tropez shared the 36-year-old “wasn’t hiding then” and seemed like she “was asking to be photographed”.

He shares: “Diana wasn’t hiding then. Perhaps she wanted people to know.

“I was on the rock opposite the pontoon and I saw her waving to the Brits: ‘Good morning!’

“She gave us everything really. She’d come out wearing a leopard print swimsuit. She’d go water-skiing with her kids.

“It was like she was asking to be photographed. I felt that it was her way of saying: ‘I’m free’.”

