 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK rules ARIA music charts with 'Pink Venom': Check out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

BLACKPINK rules ARIA music charts with Pink Venom
BLACKPINK rules ARIA music charts with 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK has made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to reach number one on the singles chart of the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) with Pink Venom.

For those unaware, BLACKPINK's new track Pink Venom and PSY's Gangnam Style are the only Korean songs that have reached number one, on the music chart.

Gangnam Style lead the Australian singles chart back in 2012 when it first took over the world.

BLACKPINK rules ARIA music charts with Pink Venom: Check out

The South Korean girl group also made history in one of the largest music markets in the world this week, with their latest release Pink Venom.

Previously, How You Like That had ranked at number 19 on the chart.

Not only that group member Lisa solely achieved the 2nd and 3rd rank on the chart this week with her hit songs LALISA and MONEY.

Pink Venom is BLACKPINK’s single track from their upcoming album, and the full album BORN PINK is expected to be released on September 16, 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?

Amber Heard lost over 25lbs from Johnny Depp abuse?
Shia LaBeouf steps out for first time since he DENIED Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don't Worry Darling’

Shia LaBeouf steps out for first time since he DENIED Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don't Worry Darling’
David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy

David and Victoria Beckham’s romantic ‘maverick moment’ sends internet into frenzy
Queen Elizabeth ‘resting more’ amid increasing health issues

Queen Elizabeth ‘resting more’ amid increasing health issues
Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details

Princess Anne’s leaked ‘love letters’ are ‘too hot to handle’: Details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit new low: ‘Gambling people!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit new low: ‘Gambling people!’
Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room

Harry, Meghan won praise for continuing royal tour after fire incident in Archie’s room
Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle ‘getting revenge’ from Royal Family with Spotify podcast
Amazon Prime Videos movie 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer dropped: Release date & more

Amazon Prime Videos movie 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer dropped: Release date & more
Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall

Prince Harry’s dirt slinging memoir to be a 'hit' with fans planning downfall
Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Prince Harry warned of getting ‘cut off’ by Royal Family soon

Latest

view all