Meghan Markle savaged for blaming Firm for Archie’s nursey fire: ‘No bigger diva!’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for being ‘a bigger diva’ than Mariah Carey following her accusations about Archie’s nursery fire.

Royal host and commentator Dan Wootton issued this shocking accusation, on his GB News show.

He began by offering insight into Meghan’s new guest on Archetypes and admitted, “By the way, she's interviewing Mariah Carey next. So basically Megan's just like a showbiz journalist now, which is great.”

He also claimed, “She is interviewing Mariah Carey and I did just think, 'Okay, she's probably managed to find the one person in the world who is a bigger diva', so good on her for that.”

“There are a lot of choice words you could use to describe Megan Markle, ambitious, probably the least offensive, I would say.”

“But then the first of her long-awaited archetype podcast raised more than a year after landing the big bucks deal with her husband Harry, she's hit out at those who criticised her for being just that when she started dating Prince Harry.”

“Speaking to Serena Williams, she seemed to suggest that the term frequently used by her critics is sexist.”

He also referenced Meghan’s take on ambition vs vendettas and added, “Oh no, you're none of those things Meghan, are you?”

“She also took a swipe at the Royal Family, heavily implying they forced her to continue royal engagements in South Africa after a fire broke out in her son's nursery.”

“Unfortunately, maybe Archie was actually elsewhere in the residence at the time, but instead of simply cancelling an ex-public appointment, as she could have done, Meghan chose to press on and blame the awful, terrible monarchy for forcing her to go to work.”

He also branded it ‘absolute baloney’ and added, “Oh, my rage at listening to that.”

“Absolute baloney. Let me tell you, you are the Duchess, if you don't want to go to the engagement, you cancel the engagement. You've done that many times before, Harry has done that many times before.”

“But I also find this victim mentality over a non-accident at their home where baby Archie was completely fine...completely and utterly ridiculous.”