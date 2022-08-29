WATCH: Man who never went to gym breaks record for most pushups

Kuwar Amritbir Singh, 19, from India. — Screengrab via Instagram

A man from Punjab has surprised people by doing most push-ups in the world with claps (fingertips) in one minute despite never having been to the gym.

Kuwar Amritbir Singh, 19, is from Umarwala village in Batala in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The youngster did 45 pushups in a minute clapping after each dip.



According to Guinness World Records, Kuwar attempted the record to motivate his fellow Indian youth.

"Guinness World Record Holder! Yessss I Did it. 'Most Push ups with claps ( finger tips ) in one minute'," the champion wrote on his Instagram.

On social media, Kuwar described his struggle and preparation for the challenge. He said that he practised only 21 days for the record.

He revealed that he had never been to the gym or taken supplements. He said that he consumed whatever was made by his mother for him. To stay fit, he developed his own "gym" equipment.

"It wasn't tough to break this record, yess!!" he said. "Because it's a common thing for everyone that we have to work hard if we want to achieve our goals."



Kuwar wishes to make his country healthier and shares fitness videos online to inspire the youth.

The record-breaker said that he became the youngest athlete to perform a maximum of 118 Knuckle pushups in sixty seconds when he was 18 years of age.

Apart from that, he also won the India Book of Records for the youngest to perform the most Superman pushups in 20 seconds.