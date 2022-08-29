 
Monday Aug 29 2022
Lion kills man at Ghana zoo who entered its enclosure

Monday Aug 29, 2022

A lions mighty roar. — Unsplash
A lion's mighty roar. — Unsplash

  • Lion in Ghana zoo killed man who scaled fence and landed in its enclosure.
  • Man was attacked by lion after jumping over security fences.
  • Police is investigating case to establish how man got into restricted area.

GHANA: A lion in a Ghana zoo killed a man who scaled the fence and landed in its enclosure Sunday, wildlife officials said in a statement.

The man was attacked by the lion after jumping over the security fences of the zoo in the capital, Accra, said the Forestry Commission, the state agency in charge of wildlife in Ghana.

"The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure," the statement said, adding that he had died of his injuries.

The lion, a lioness and two cubs were still secure in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo, it added.

A police spokesman told AFP: "We're investigating the case to establish how the man got into the restricted area."

The Accra Zoo was first established as a private menagerie in the early 1960s by Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah. The Accra Zoo was opened to the public after his overthrow in 1966.

