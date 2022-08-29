BLACKPINK slaying on VMAs red carpet: pic

BLACKPINK left everyone stunned with their youthful and charming appearances in a black ensemble on the red carpet for their very first U.S MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The girls showed off four different charms in different styles and BLINKS are over the moon with their looks.

Not only that, but they became the first K-pop female act ever to perform at the VMAs, and their history-making trend did not take any breaks.

Check out the video below

Lisa opted for black pants with an attached gown, along with a long golden-coloured chain and bangs, while Rose paired a black high-neck shirt with an attached bow.

Meanwhile, Jisso went for a long black maxi with a floral-style print, down to her ankles.

With a belt accessory, Jisso gave off an elegant vibe. Whereas fellow Jennie gave a different vibe in her black blouse, attached with two white stars and a skirt.

Also a fan showed their love on Twitter by writing, "JENNIE LOOKS SOOOO GOOD SCREAMING", and claimed, "Lisa slayed. They all look gorgeous"