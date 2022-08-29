 
pakistan
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Death toll from Sindh boat capsize tragedy jumps to 13

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

A representational of a capsised boat. — Geo Urdu
A representational of a capsised boat. — Geo Urdu

  • Deputy commissioner says death tolls rise to 13.
  • Total of seven people, including children, drowned. 
  • Search for more people is underway.

The death toll from a boat that capsized while carrying flood affectees near Sindh’s Bilawalpur earlier today is presumed to have surpassed 10 after officials said on Monday a search for more people is underway.

The deputy commissioner said that the death tolls rose to 13; while eight people have been rescued. Rescue sources said that nearly 25 flood victims were being taken to the relief camps when the incident took place.

Related items

A total of seven people, including children, drowned as the boat capsized, their bodies have been rescued and recovered.

A huge relief operation is underway in Pakistan as the country struggles to deal with monsoon flooding that has affected more than 33 million people.

Officials said 1,136 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges.

Officials said this year's flooding has affected more than 33 million people — one in seven Pakistanis — destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

More From Pakistan:

Indian PM Narendra Modi extends 'heartfelt condolences' to Pakistan's flood victims

Indian PM Narendra Modi extends 'heartfelt condolences' to Pakistan's flood victims
Pakistan gravely concerned over India’s manipulation of Twitter

Pakistan gravely concerned over India’s manipulation of Twitter
Geo News becomes first Pakistani news channel to hit 1 million followers on TikTok

Geo News becomes first Pakistani news channel to hit 1 million followers on TikTok
Pakistan floods: South Asia’s monsoon explained

Pakistan floods: South Asia’s monsoon explained
IHC dismisses plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against Nawaz, PM Shehbaz

IHC dismisses plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against Nawaz, PM Shehbaz
IHC suspends PEMRA notification banning airing of Imran Khan's live speeches

IHC suspends PEMRA notification banning airing of Imran Khan's live speeches
Miftah Ismail lambastes PTI leadership for trying to hamper IMF deal

Miftah Ismail lambastes PTI leadership for trying to hamper IMF deal
Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply saddened’ after more than 1,000 deaths in Pakistan floods
Asad Umar comes to Shaukat Tarin's defence, says gave 'sensible' advice to KP, Punjab ministers

Asad Umar comes to Shaukat Tarin's defence, says gave 'sensible' advice to KP, Punjab ministers
Islamabad court to announce verdict on Shahbaz Gill's bail plea tomorrow

Islamabad court to announce verdict on Shahbaz Gill's bail plea tomorrow
Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises
FM Bilawal says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods

FM Bilawal says help needed after 'overwhelming' floods

Latest

view all