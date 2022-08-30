 
Kylie Jenner on her struggle with postpartum depression: ‘Cried nonstop for 3 weeks’

Kylie Jenner seems to be opening up about her struggle with postpartum depression in the latest trailer of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star can be seen telling her sister Kendall Jenner how she cried for weeks after giving birth to her son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

“I should be really happy right now,” Kylie told Kendall in the teaser of their upcoming show. “I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum welcomed her second baby, a boy, with beau Travis Scott in February this year, four years after birth of their daughter Stormi Webster.

The makeup mogul previously shared her postpartum journey with her now 367 million followers in a Instagram Story video in March.

“For other moms going through it right now … it hasn’t been easy for me either,” Kylie said. “I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.”

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves,” she added.

