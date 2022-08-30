 
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
WATCH: Sindh MNA washes his feet with bottled water while visiting flood victims

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

With no end in sight to the suffering of millions of people displaced and deprived of every facility by catastrophic floods across the country, a video of an insensitive act emerged Tuesday.

Sindh MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jillani was seen in the video, enjoying a can of a soft drink and washing his feet — wet with flood water — with bottled water, right in front of the flood victims on his visit to Sanghar, Sindh.

The video attracted severe criticism on Twitter where the users called Jillani out for his unacceptable behaviour while being surrounded by the distressed.

