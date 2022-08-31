 
health
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Why did New York ban whipped creams for those under 21?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

A Person Putting Whipped Cream on the Pancakes.— Pexel
A Person Putting Whipped Cream on the Pancakes.— Pexel

A law has been enforced in New York, US, where individuals under the age of 21 are not allowed to buy whipped cream cans, reported Newsweek.

While the law actually came into effect in November 2021, utility stores have realised it recently. 

The law was passed to protect teenagers from nitrous oxide, also called laughing gas, which is present in canisters.

Related items

US Senator Joseph Addabbo told Newsweek that while nitrous oxide was a legal chemical for professional use, improper use can be lethal.

Concerns about teenagers getting high using these cans and inhaling nitrous oxide, called "whippets" led to the law. Therefore, those below 21 are not allowed to buy the dessert topping anymore.

If a convenience store sells these cans to a teenager, they will be fined $250. 

Nitrous oxide can give feelings of euphoria and cause low blood pressure, heart attack, and even sudden death. Long-term effects include psychosis and memory loss.

Addabbo said that teenagers considered it a safe product which is why they used it to get high. 

More From Health:

'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat

'Weirdly awesome': Man sets record for longest trip in pumpkin boat
Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds

Parched UAE turns to science to squeeze more rainfall from clouds
BJP leader who always wanted a son arrested for stealing baby boy

BJP leader who always wanted a son arrested for stealing baby boy
WATCH: Canadian singer takes internet by storm with her Punjabi

WATCH: Canadian singer takes internet by storm with her Punjabi
Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty
Mukesh Ambani reveals leadership roles his children will be assuming

Mukesh Ambani reveals leadership roles his children will be assuming

India's Gautam Adani is now world's third richest person

India's Gautam Adani is now world's third richest person
Does playing music as a child make you smarter as an adult?

Does playing music as a child make you smarter as an adult?
Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors say

Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege, prosecutors say
Rahat Fateh Ali fills London arena, sings for flood victims

Rahat Fateh Ali fills London arena, sings for flood victims
Indian police registers case against 26 Muslims for offering namaz at home

Indian police registers case against 26 Muslims for offering namaz at home

Latest

view all