Johnny Depp's MTV VMAs appearance shows celebrities are ditching him again?

It was recently reported that some celebrities removed their "likes" from Johnny Depp's Instagram post which he had shared after his defamation case win against Amber Heard.

The report came as the actor had just started focusing on his career and was busy performing at music concerts.

The actor also amassed a huge number of followers on Instagram after his court victory.

Depp's surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards has failed to elicit reactions from most of his high profile followers on Instagram.

No actor and musician from his long list of Hollywood followers liked or gave any comments after he shared a video of his appearance at the awards.

The only actor who liked his post was Italian actor Asia Argento.



