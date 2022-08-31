'Allergic to gravity': This woman faints up to 10 times a day

Lyndsi Johnson, 28, cannot stand for more than three minutes without fainting due to postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS). — Lyndsi Johnson/SWNS

A woman from Bangor, Maine, US, who is suffering from postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) and faints up to 10 times a day said she is "allergic to gravity", reported Metro News.



Lyndsi Johnson, 28, cannot stand for more than three minutes without fainting and sometimes has to stay in bed for up to 23 hours.



Johnson's symptoms began appearing in 2015 with back and abdominal pain. Within a few years, she was vomiting and fainting several times a day.

In February 2022, she was finally diagnosed with a condition where her heart beats at an abnormal rate if she sits up or stands.



Johnson said it was "crazy but true" that she was "allergic to gravity". She said that she had never imagined that she would be using a shower chair at the age of 28.

"I can not leave my house anymore."



Before her medical condition, Johnson worked as an aviation diesel mechanic for the navy. With her condition getting worse with time, she had to be discharged from the navy in 2018.



She was also told that her symptoms were linked to anxiety.

Describing her experience, the young woman said that she would faint while shopping or simply sitting at the gym. She quit driving and eventually most daily activities.

Things got better after her diagnosis as her medicines reduced the fainting to three to four times a day. However, she still relies on her 30-year-old husband, James.

"I’m so grateful for James."



James takes care of everything in the house from cooking and cleaning to helping her shower.

There is no cure for Johnson's condition.