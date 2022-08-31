 
Prince William, Harry to put differences aside next year, believes psychic

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry will put their differences aside next year, believes a psychic.

Speaking to the Daily Star, psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson claimed she believes Prince William and Harry will put their differences aside in nine months.

On the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana, mother of Prince Harry and William, the psychic claimed she was able to communicate with the spirit of the late princess in order to have an insight into the lives of two brothers.

Jasmine claimed: "Diana is showing me that the press are making this much bigger than it actually is. There are some tensions right now and William has got a lot of responsibility on his shoulders right now.”

She went on to say, "I see the brothers sitting down within the next two years and becoming close again.

"I also see there will be more communication between them in the next nine months around affairs of the state/monarchy which will allow them to be vulnerable with one another and have a heart-to-heart."

