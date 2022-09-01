 
President Arif Alvi to visit flood-affected areas of Balochistan today

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File
  • Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Mohammad Jamali will welcome President.
  • President will monitor the flood situation in the Naseerabad district.
  • President will be briefed about relief and rescue operations in Baluchistan.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will visit flood-affected areas of Balochistan today, where he will monitor relief activities after flood devastation, Geo News reported citing sources.

President Arif Alvi will visit flood-affected Naseerabad of Balochistan, where acting Governor Baluchistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali will welcome him, said sources.

President will monitor the flood situation in Naseerabad district and relief activities after the flood wreaked havoc in the province.

According to the sources, President Alvi will be briefed about the flood situation including relief and rescue operations in Balochistan.

After visiting flood-affected areas, the President will also speak to media representatives.

Cataclysmic floods in Pakistan kill over 1,100, including 380 children

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,100 people, including 380 children as the United Nations appealed for aid on Tuesday for what it described as an "unprecedented climate catastrophe."

The country has received nearly 190% more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August this year, totalling 390.7 millimetres (15.38 inches). Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.

"One third of the country is literally under water," Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters, describing the scale of the disaster as "a catastrophe of unknown precedent".

She said the water was not going to recede anytime soon.

At least 380 children were among the dead, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told reporters during a briefing at his office in Islamabad.

"Pakistan is awash in suffering," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message, as the United Nations launched an appeal for $160 million to help the South Asian nation. "The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids — the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding."

Guterres will head to Pakistan next week to see the effects of the "unprecedented climate catastrophe," a UN spokesperson said.

