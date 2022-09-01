Princess Diana spirit had 'anger' towards Queen after passing away: Psychic

Princess Diana seemingly hoped for a more 'positive' relationship with the Queen, says expert.

Psychic medium Jasmine Rose Anderson claims she was able to channel the spirit of the late Princess of Wales, ahead of the anniversary of Diana's death.



When asked how Diana feels towards the Queen, the psychic medium claimed she believed the pair had a "very strained relationship".

Jasmine claimed: "This was a very strained relationship for Diana when she was alive. There are a lot of conflicted feelings.

"I feel when she originally passed away she had feelings of anger and sadness also a feeling of betrayal.

"I'm getting the sense that Diana had hoped for a positive, loving mother-daughter type relationship with The Queen but from the emotions, I'm feeling around her that wasn't possible."

The psychic continued: "However, as she has been in spirit the length of time she has let a lot of these feelings go.

"She is fiercely protective over her sons and grandchildren when it comes to the influence of the monarchy.



"It controls every aspect of their lives and if she was living she'd be doing everything in her power to protect them from it."

