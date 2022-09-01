 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix releases final trailer for upcoming series 'Santo' ahead of release date

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Netflix releases final trailer for upcoming series Santo ahead of release date
Netflix releases final trailer for upcoming series 'Santo' ahead of release date

Netflix has officially unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming series Santo which is slated to release on September 16, 2022.

Santo is a Spanish-language crime-thriller which is directed by Vicente Amorim.

The series was created from scratch in Brazil and Spain and was primarily shot in Salvador de Bahia and Madrid. 


Cast:

• Bruno Gagliasso

• Raul Arevalo

• Victoria Guerra

• Thomas Aquino

• Greta Ferandez


Its plot begins with the tale of two police officers who are tasked with finding and arresting Santo, a mysterious international drug dealer whose face has never been seen by authorities.


Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’
Real reason why Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parted ways

Real reason why Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parted ways
‘Lion King’ actor rebuffs Meghan Markle’s comparison claims to Nelson Mandela

‘Lion King’ actor rebuffs Meghan Markle’s comparison claims to Nelson Mandela

Amber Heard ‘barely holding on’ after Johnny Depp's ‘phoenix moment’

Amber Heard ‘barely holding on’ after Johnny Depp's ‘phoenix moment’
Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family

Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family
‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting
Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'

Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'
Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death

Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death
‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’

‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’
Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson
Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic

Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic
Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

Latest

view all