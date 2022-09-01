Netflix releases final trailer for upcoming series 'Santo' ahead of release date

Thursday Sep 01, 2022
Netflix has officially unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming series Santo which is slated to release on September 16, 2022.
Santo is a Spanish-language crime-thriller which is directed by Vicente Amorim.
The series was created from scratch in Brazil and Spain and was primarily shot in Salvador de Bahia and Madrid.
• Bruno Gagliasso
• Raul Arevalo
• Victoria Guerra
• Thomas Aquino
• Greta Ferandez
Its plot begins with the tale of two police officers who are tasked with finding and arresting Santo, a mysterious international drug dealer whose face has never been seen by authorities.