 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting
‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting

Months after being accused of sexual assault, American actor Chris Noth has returned to acting, reportedly.

As per the latest reports, the Sex And the City star, 67, has made his way back to acting – starting from local theatre.

On Saturday, Noth, who famously played Mr. Big on the hit HBO sitcom, participated in a one-night reading of a 1959 play entitled Rhinoceros at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass.

According to reports, Noth not only starred in the reading, but also served as a producer and director for the production as well. “We’re told he was a 'consummate stage actor,'” a source told Page Six.

“It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” another source told the outlet.

The reading was the first time Noth publicly performed since his character Mr. Big was killed off on HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, amid the sexual assault scandal.

His final appearance was edited out of the show after two women accused him of past sexual assault. Noth has strongly denied the assault allegations.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'

Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'
Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death

Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death
‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’

‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’
Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson
Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic

Elton John pays tribute to Princess Diana on 25th death anniversary with throwback pic
Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family

Meghan Markle's latest claim 'triggers warning signs' for royal family
Meghan Markle poised to unleash ‘explosive’ royal attack with personal memoir?

Meghan Markle poised to unleash ‘explosive’ royal attack with personal memoir?

Kanye West accuses GAP of copying designs and leaving him out of business meetings

Kanye West accuses GAP of copying designs and leaving him out of business meetings
Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer

Princess Diana death case has 'much more to it, was 'not an accident': Lawyer
Prince Harry 'still talks to Diana spirit', she leads him 'wherever he wants to go'

Prince Harry 'still talks to Diana spirit', she leads him 'wherever he wants to go'
Leonardo DiCaprio getting over Camilla Morrone by 'partying every night'

Leonardo DiCaprio getting over Camilla Morrone by 'partying every night'

Latest

view all