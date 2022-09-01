 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 01 2022
Web Desk

How much rain is expected in Pakistan during September?

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Displaced people live in makeshift shelters on submerged land in Sanghar, Sindh. — AFP
Displaced people live in makeshift shelters on submerged land in Sanghar, Sindh. — AFP

  • Pakistan Meteorological Department issues weather outlook for September.
  • Warns of further deluge in mountainous areas.
  • Says September rains to be favourable for irrigation and power sectors.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday issued the weather outlook for September after predicting more rains for the incoming month.

At least two monsoon systems are likely to cause heavy rains during September, according to the Met Office.

As per the latest outlook issued by the Met Department, a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September.

"The rainfall is expected to be above normal over northeastern Punjab and Sindh. Most parts of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast month," the outlook stated.

Impact:

  • Isolated heavy downpours can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP but the likelihood remains lower as per climatology of the forecast month.
  • Sufficient water for irrigation and power sectors will be available during the forecast month.
  • Rains during the month of September may have a good impact on the growth and vegetation of kharif crops

From furnace to flood: world's hottest city Jacobabad now under water

WATCH: Swat man rescues hundreds with rope bridge

Flood victims protect homes against devastation; aid arrives

Fact-Check: Bad weather, not Imran Khan, prevented helicopter rescue of men stranded in Kohistan

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail in terror case till Sept 12

How much is Pakistan govt spending on Imran Khan's security?

Two Pakistanis among eight held in Saudi Arabia's 'biggest' drug bust

Flood situation highly likely to boost disease spread as Pakistan battles health threats: WHO

New weather systems may cause more rain in September: Met Office

No truth to Imran Khan's allegations of 'conspiracy': US official

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s health deteriorates in prison

Talal says ex-CJP Nisar asked him to give anti-Nawaz statement

