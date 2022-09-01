How much rain is expected in Pakistan during September?

Displaced people live in makeshift shelters on submerged land in Sanghar, Sindh. — AFP

Pakistan Meteorological Department issues weather outlook for September.

Warns of further deluge in mountainous areas.

Says September rains to be favourable for irrigation and power sectors.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday issued the weather outlook for September after predicting more rains for the incoming month.



At least two monsoon systems are likely to cause heavy rains during September, according to the Met Office.

As per the latest outlook issued by the Met Department, a tendency for normal to above normal precipitation is likely over the country during September.

"The rainfall is expected to be above normal over northeastern Punjab and Sindh. Most parts of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are expected to receive normal to slightly above normal rainfall whereas Gilgit-Baltistan and northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may receive nearly normal rainfall during the forecast month," the outlook stated.



Impact: