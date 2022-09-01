Amber Heard’s feelings about Johnny Depp’s ‘raging' attacks leaked

Amber Heard’s raw and real feelings for ex-husband Johnny Depp have been brought to light.

HollywoodLife sources have brought this insight to light about Heard's emotions. “Whitney has been a pillar of strength for Amber throughout this whole ordeal and she doesn’t know what she would do without her by her side. Amber knows it was a lot to deal with and she couldn’t have done it without her.”

The insider also noted that the announcement followed weeks of rumours beforehand “so she wasn’t particularly shocked when it happened.”

Whitney however, “was furious over the whole thing and felt the need to say something.”

Before concluding the source also admitted, “Amber really wasn’t surprised Whitney spoke up because she knows her sister will always have her back. Whitney still can’t believe Johnny is being placed on this pedestal and she feels awful for her sister.”