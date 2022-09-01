 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details 

The word is on the street that music icon Harry Styles has purchased Grand Designs’ saddest house ever for the whopping amount of £8million.

Earlier, it was reported that the As It Was star has given a thought to purchase the property on the North Devon coast after visiting the area earlier this year.

However, the estate agent shut down the reports of Styles purchasing the property.

Estate agent Knight Frank announced that “there is no truth in the rumours that Harry Styles has purchased Chesil Cliff House. The house is still on the market.”

A local resident told the DailyStar publication that “it's the talk of the village. Styles has apparently bought the house for £8 million. I don't know whether it's just Chinese Whispers but that's what everyone is saying.”

Another local shared, “I'd heard that Harry Styles had bought the house. I don't know whether it's true but if it is then Harry's welcome here.”

Meanwhile, the Watermelon Sugar singer recently performed at Madison Square Garden gig on Saturday, where a fan pelted chicken nuggets at him.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’

Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours
Can Amber Heard ‘hope’ to win Johnny Depp appeal?

Can Amber Heard ‘hope’ to win Johnny Depp appeal?
Amber Heard’s feelings about Johnny Depp’s ‘raging' attacks leaked

Amber Heard’s feelings about Johnny Depp’s ‘raging' attacks leaked
Prince Harry shares son Archie’s sweetest tribute to Princess Diana, ‘she should be here’

Prince Harry shares son Archie’s sweetest tribute to Princess Diana, ‘she should be here’
Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’

Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’
Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'

Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'
Is Tom Cruise the richest actor in the world?

Is Tom Cruise the richest actor in the world?
Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Latest

view all