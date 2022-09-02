Abbasi raises questions as Imran gets bail in terror case

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised questions as Imran Khan gets bail in a terror case

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there should be the same standard of justice for all.

Says Imran should also face the same fate as Nawaz Sharif, Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz.

Asks Imran Khan to expose the names of those who are pushing him to the wall.

Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the standard of justice that was for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz should remain the same for Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan also.

"Courts do not make decisions based on popularity. They deliver verdicts on the basis of law and justice. This is the responsibility of the courts," he said, speaking in the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Thursday.

"There should be a uniform standard of justice for everyone."

Responding to a query, Khaqan Abbasi said Imran Khan shouldn't wait a moment before telling the nation who is cornering him.

"It was first a US conspiracy. Then, it was a murder threat," he said. He said that when the power is taken away, a man talks like this.

Imran should disclose the names of people who are marginalising him, he said adding, "Now, people will put Imran Khan against the wall for telling lies."



Abbasi said that Imran has provincial governments, therefore he should work for the betterment of the people.

What Shaukat Tareen did is not a trivial matter, he said, adding he will have to account for it one day. "Narratives can be built up but he should also explain why inflation rose up."

Shahid Khaqan said that the government is working for the country's stability. As the time for elections comes, the people will decide with their vote, he said.

The PML-N leader said Imran will have to answer for his threats to judges and police.

Replying to a query, he said the PTI chief should try the option of besieging Islamabad though it is not a democratic way to attack the federal capital.

Imran Khan amps up the heat

On September 1 addressing a public gathering in Sargodha, Khan warned, saying “don’t push me to the wall otherwise I will expose all those faces who have put the country in trouble for their interest.

Former prime minister said, “I have been tolerating all this for the last four months. The more you try to intimidate me, the more I will fight.”



The former prime minister further warned that PTI can shut down Islamabad, whenever he wants.

"Nation is standing with me, from Gilgit Baltistan to Punjab, therefore I can shut down Islambad but because of economy I am not doing it," said Imran Khan

ATC extends Imran Khan's interim bail

On September 1, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad extended Imran Khan's interim bail till September 12 in the terrorism case pertaining to his controversial remarks about the female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police.

The court directed the ex-prime minister to submit Rs100,000 as surety against the bail.

PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court to attend the hearing in person in response to the summons issued to him by the court. He had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case till September 1 (today).

The case

A case was registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening the additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a public rally.

The party moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Khan managed to secure a transit bail till August 25, but was asked to approach the ATC as the case was terrorism-related.

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

What did Imran Khan say?

At a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, Khan warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for "torturing" Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said, while addressing the gathering.

The former prime minister called out the sessions judge, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should "prepare" as a case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief led the rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Gill, who the party claims was subjected to “gruesome torture” in police custody.