Friday Sep 02 2022
PTI's Abrar-ul-Haq sacked as Red Crescent's chairman

Friday Sep 02, 2022

PTI leader and singer Abrar-ul-Haq (left) shakes hands with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in this undated photo. — Facebook/AbrarUlhaqOfficialOne
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and singer Abrar-ul-Haq has been removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), The News reported Friday.

President Arif Alvi Thursday appointed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari as the new PRCS chairman for three years, following which, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination notified his appointment.

The singer-cum-politician was appointed as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society on November 15, 2019. Saeed Elahi was acting as the chairman of PRCS before Haq's appointment.

Elahi had challenged Haq's appointment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) just days after he assumed office.

The IHC upheld Haq'a appointment after removing an earlier stay order against the PTI government's decision to bring a party member and chief of his own NGO as PRCH head.

