 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears slams son Jayden for defending grandfather's conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Britney Spears on Thursday slammed her son Jayden James for defending her father over her conservatorship
Britney Spears on Thursday slammed her son Jayden James for defending her father over her conservatorship

Britney Spears on Thursday reacted to son Jayden James Federline’s recent comments about their relationship, and slammed him for defending her father Jamie Spears' decision to put her under a 13-year conservatorship.

As per Page Six, Hayden sat down for a tell-all with filmmaker Daphne Barak, telling her, "I love him (Jamie Spears), with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father."

Britney then shared a lengthy note late at night, giving an earful to Jayden for defending his grandfather.

“As for my mental health … my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!” Britney lashed out.

She added: “… If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and pawpaw did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD.”

Jayden and Sean have reportedly not met their mother in months now, and also skipped attending her June wedding to beau Sam Asghari. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’

Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’
Britney Spears son Jayden says strained relationship with her ‘can be fixed’

Britney Spears son Jayden says strained relationship with her ‘can be fixed’
Britney Spears blasts son Jayden for ‘questioning’ her intellect: ‘Learn to read first!’

Britney Spears blasts son Jayden for ‘questioning’ her intellect: ‘Learn to read first!’
Meghan Markle accused of ‘mimicking’ Princess Diana with ‘slow’ speech

Meghan Markle accused of ‘mimicking’ Princess Diana with ‘slow’ speech
Netflix teases upcoming series 'The Swimmers' with release date cast, more

Netflix teases upcoming series 'The Swimmers' with release date cast, more

Meghan Markle backing off from her remarks about Prince Harry and Charles' connection

Meghan Markle backing off from her remarks about Prince Harry and Charles' connection
Britney Spears’ son Jayden defends her family’s role in conservatorship: ‘Not bad people!’

Britney Spears’ son Jayden defends her family’s role in conservatorship: ‘Not bad people!’
Meghan Markle told to 'let it go' by Bethenny Frankel amid shocking claims

Meghan Markle told to 'let it go' by Bethenny Frankel amid shocking claims
Prince Charles fought Queen 'harder than ever' upon Princess Diana death

Prince Charles fought Queen 'harder than ever' upon Princess Diana death
Queen’s health fears escalate as Prince Charles paying ‘unusual visits’ to her

Queen’s health fears escalate as Prince Charles paying ‘unusual visits’ to her
Britney Spears fears she’s ‘failed as a mother’: report

Britney Spears fears she’s ‘failed as a mother’: report

Latest

view all