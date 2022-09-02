 
world
Friday Sep 02 2022
Web Desk

WATCH: Earthquake hits Liechtenstein Parliament during earthquake debate

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Earthquake debate in Liechtenstein parliament. — Screengrab via Instagram
During an earthquake debate in Liechtenstein where politicians were discussing earthquake insurance, a quake rocked the parliamentary building, reported the BBC.

The politician speaking in the video laughs it off as the quake hits, shaking the camera recording her.

The internet has reacted to the video with humour.

"Earthquake gave its attendance," said a user.

"Earth is speaking up," chimed in another.

Another user said: "Don't talk about someone behind them, they might hear you."

A user expressed their disappointment at the smile of the politician.

Within three hours of being posted, the video has garnered over 177,000 likes and plenty of comments.

