Truck driver caught selling relief items meant for flood victims

BHAKKAR: A truck driver was caught selling relief items to a junkman that were sent for the flood affectees as Pakistan battles with the rain-induced flooding that has claimed over 1,100 lives.



According to the police, a truck full of flood relief items was sent from Lahore to Dera Ismail Khan and included items such as bottles of mineral water, ration, and other essential things for the victims.

However, the truck driver entrusted with the task of transporting the food items to the victims sold them on his way to Dera Ismail Khan.



The police said that as soon as they received information regarding the matter, they took timely action and arrested the driver.

They also took the person who bought the items in custody, adding that an investigation is taking place for further action against the culprits.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv