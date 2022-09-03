 
world
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

US Congress members to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to help flood victims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy. - Geo.tv
Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy. - Geo.tv

Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, have left the country to visit flood-affected areas in Pakistan and will arrive on Sunday.

Jackson stated in a press conference before departing for Pakistan that they will visit flood-damaged areas and will take "all possible steps" to help flood victims.

Related items

US Centcom team to assess flood crisis in Pakistan

Separately, the Commander of US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla expressed grief over the catastrophic floods that killed over 1,186 lives and submerged a third of the country.

General Michael talked to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa via telephone and offered condolences over the loss of lives in historic flash floods in the country.

CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to USAID as part of the United States' assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan, spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said on September 2.

The United States is the top arms supplier to Pakistan's military.

Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming at least 1,190 lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Authorities have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and strength of extreme weather events.

It follows the United States' decision to provide an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

In response to the government’s request for assistance, the US is prioritising urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities.

In addition to the $30 million in urgently needed humanitarian assistance announced on August 31, the US also provided over $1.1 million in grants and project support earlier that month to ensure direct assistance reaches those communities most impacted and to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods.

More From World:

India court bails rights activist critical of PM Modi

India court bails rights activist critical of PM Modi
Bride sets priorities straight, prefers pasta over groom

Bride sets priorities straight, prefers pasta over groom
Pakistani, Indian expat win AED 77,777 each in Emirates Draw

Pakistani, Indian expat win AED 77,777 each in Emirates Draw
WATCH: Man kidnaps newborn baby from hospital in India

WATCH: Man kidnaps newborn baby from hospital in India
Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets more jail, hard labour for election fraud

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets more jail, hard labour for election fraud
VIDEO: Killer's gun jams while trying to assasinate Argentinian VP

VIDEO: Killer's gun jams while trying to assasinate Argentinian VP
Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push

Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push
WATCH: Earthquake hits Liechtenstein Parliament during earthquake debate

WATCH: Earthquake hits Liechtenstein Parliament during earthquake debate
Blast at Afghan mosque kills cleric, civilians: police

Blast at Afghan mosque kills cleric, civilians: police
Newborn baby's head found in marketplace in India

Newborn baby's head found in marketplace in India
Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter

Rising energy prices could fuel social unrest across Europe this winter
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed president 'to return home'

Latest

view all