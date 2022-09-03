US Congress members to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to help flood victims

Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy. - Geo.tv

Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, have left the country to visit flood-affected areas in Pakistan and will arrive on Sunday.

Jackson stated in a press conference before departing for Pakistan that they will visit flood-damaged areas and will take "all possible steps" to help flood victims.

US Centcom team to assess flood crisis in Pakistan

Separately, the Commander of US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla expressed grief over the catastrophic floods that killed over 1,186 lives and submerged a third of the country.

General Michael talked to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa via telephone and offered condolences over the loss of lives in historic flash floods in the country.

CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to USAID as part of the United States' assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan, spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said on September 2.

The United States is the top arms supplier to Pakistan's military.

Monsoon rains have submerged a third of Pakistan, claiming at least 1,190 lives since June and unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.

Authorities have blamed climate change, which is increasing the frequency and strength of extreme weather events.

It follows the United States' decision to provide an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected by severe flooding in Pakistan.

In response to the government’s request for assistance, the US is prioritising urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities.

In addition to the $30 million in urgently needed humanitarian assistance announced on August 31, the US also provided over $1.1 million in grants and project support earlier that month to ensure direct assistance reaches those communities most impacted and to help mitigate and prevent the effects of future floods.