US says Iran trying to rebuild nuclear programme

US VP Vance says the principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

By
Reuters
|

February 26, 2026

US  Vice President JD Vance speaks next to Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz about combating fraud at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., US,  February 25, 2026. — Reuters
WASHINGTON: The United States sees evidence that Iran is trying to rebuild its nuclear programme after US-led strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in June, Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that the strikes in June destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites and that he will not allow Tehran to reconstitute the programme.

“The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters, a day ahead of talks in Geneva between US and Iranian delegations.

Vance said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be meeting an Iranian delegation in Geneva on Thursday to assess whether an agreement can be reached, with a massive US military presence in the region.

