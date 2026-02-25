 
Turkish F-16 jet crash kills pilot: state media

Cause of accident will be determined following investigation, says defence ministry

By
AFP
|

February 25, 2026

An F-16 combat jet aircraft of the Turkiye airforce takes off at the Air Defender Exercise 2023 at the military airport of Jagel, northern Germany, June 9, 2023. — Reuters
ISTANBUL: A Turkish fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff early Wednesday, killing the pilot, state media reported, citing the defence ministry.

Radio and tracking information with the aircraft, which took off from Balikesir at 12:56am (2156 GMT Tuesday), was lost soon after departure, the ministry said, according to the official Anadolu Agency.

A search and rescue operation was launched, and the wreckage was located.

"Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team," the ministry said, offering condolences to the pilot's family.

In November, Turkiye suspended flights by its C-130 cargo planes after one crashed in neighbouring Georgia while returning from Azerbaijan, killing all 20 people aboard.

Other F-16s, manufactured by US firm Lockheed Martin, have crashed in recent months.

In January, a Taiwanese F-16 crashed into the sea during a routine mission. Its pilot, who ejected offshore, was reported missing.

In Poland, an F-16 crashed in August while rehearsing for an air show, killing its pilot.

