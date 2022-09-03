Timothée Chalamet sees the world on the brink of ‘societal collapse’

Timothée Chalamet has left fans and critics stunned with his jaw-dropping look in the upcoming, much-anticipated film, Bones and All.

Ahead of Luca Guadagino-directed film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the Dune actor, 26, detailed his experience of working in the new film, which narrates the story of ‘cannibal romance.’

Talking about his depiction of the ‘young isolated people without identity,’ Chalamet called out social media for its negative impact on people.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged," the King actor said during a press conference on Sept. 2.

"I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in," Chalamet added.

Chalamet, who recently used Twitter to debut the trailer for Bones and All, further said, "Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on."

Bones And All brings back Chalamet with his Call My By Your Name director Guadagnino and also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny and David Gordon Green.