 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Timothée Chalamet sees the world on the brink of ‘societal collapse’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Timothée Chalamet sees the world on the brink of ‘societal collapse’
Timothée Chalamet sees the world on the brink of ‘societal collapse’

Timothée Chalamet has left fans and critics stunned with his jaw-dropping look in the upcoming, much-anticipated film, Bones and All.

Ahead of Luca Guadagino-directed film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the Dune actor, 26, detailed his experience of working in the new film, which narrates the story of ‘cannibal romance.’

Talking about his depiction of the ‘young isolated people without identity,’ Chalamet called out social media for its negative impact on people.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged," the King actor said during a press conference on Sept. 2.

"I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in," Chalamet added.

Chalamet, who recently used Twitter to debut the trailer for Bones and All, further said, "Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it's tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air—or it smells like it—and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist… to shine a light on what's going on."

Bones And All brings back Chalamet with his Call My By Your Name director Guadagnino and also stars Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny and David Gordon Green.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘disappoints’ royal family ahead of UK visit

Meghan Markle ‘disappoints’ royal family ahead of UK visit
Princess Diana Pakistani boyfriend showed her what 'true love' was: 'Real match'

Princess Diana Pakistani boyfriend showed her what 'true love' was: 'Real match'
Chris Rock reveals if Will Smith slap 'hurt': 'He is ugly'

Chris Rock reveals if Will Smith slap 'hurt': 'He is ugly'
Ed Sheeran hints 'Coldplay-like' early music retirement: 'It's achievable'

Ed Sheeran hints 'Coldplay-like' early music retirement: 'It's achievable'
Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk want to 'finally' settle together: 'Not Bennifer 2.0'

Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk want to 'finally' settle together: 'Not Bennifer 2.0'
Britney Spears son hints conservatorship was called for: 'She was working too hard'

Britney Spears son hints conservatorship was called for: 'She was working too hard'
Kanye West: 'Call me whatever names you want, you are the one who is crazy'

Kanye West: 'Call me whatever names you want, you are the one who is crazy'
Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mariah Carey reacts to criticism for calling Meghan Markle a diva

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Mandela's grandson refuses to criticise Meghan Markle despite provocation

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Vikings: Lagertha actress promotes music album of Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda starts chemo for a 'treatable' cancer
Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Latest

view all