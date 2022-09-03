 
Taylor Swift rumoured to play villain in 'Cruella 2'

Taylor Swift is reportedly joining the cast of Cruella 2.

While the 2021 release of Disney’s live-action is renewed for a sequel, it is expected that the Blank Space hitmaker is coming on board for an important role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is moving forward with Cruella 2 after the first movie’s satisfying performance at the box office and Disney+ Premier Access, as well as its positive reception from critics and audiences alike.

However, rumour has it that Taylor Swift may also have a major role in the movie. Recently, Paul Walter Hauser (Horace) revealed the sequel will likely begin filming next year. According to The Disney Insider, there’s a rumour that “Cruella 2” will be a musical and that Taylor Swift is being eyed as the movie’s villain.

Looking for Easter eggs in the first movie, some fans do believe that there was a glimpse of Taylor Swift. The character didn’t have a name or proper role, but fans assumed it was Taylor Swift according to the picture on the wall. Disney is yet to confirm the rumours around Cruella.

What do you all think about the possibility of seeing Taylor Swift in the role of the villain in "Cruella 2"?

