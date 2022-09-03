Is alien technology hiding under the sea?

Under the ocean. — Unsplash

An astronomer believes that a meteorite that hit the earth eight years ago and landed in the South Pacific Ocean could have been alien technology, reported BGR.

The space rock was nearly two feet long and Avi Loeb thinks that because of its assumed origin, it could have come from aliens.

The NPR reported that many believed at the time it hit that the meteorite came from interstellar space. If that is true, it would be the first interstellar object to impact our planet.

While the claim is interesting, astronomers do not fully agree with Loeb. There is not much data to support his belief and this is not the first meteor that has visited earth either. Every year, Earth receives meteorites from space.



The official name of the meteor is CNEOS 2014-01-08. A 2019 study suggested that it might have originated from interstellar space. The study gave birth to several theories revolving around aliens.

Loeb said that since the rock was at the speed of 40 kilometres a second when it hit us, it could not have been tied to our sun. A US Space Command memo confirmed the theory.

Passionate about his claim, the astronomer is launching an expedition to study the meteor by retrieving its pieces from the bottom of the ocean. This will cost him around $1.5 million.

While many are sceptical that the hypothesis might not prove to be correct, either way, the expedition will provide insight and shed light on the details of the meteor's origin.