Sunday Sep 04 2022
Kanye West removes Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and her boyfriend

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Kanye West has deleted his Instagram post featuring Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The rapper recently returned to Instagram months after he had deleted all of his posts.

The rapper had first deleted his posts after publicaly attacking Kim Kardashian's former beau Pete Davidson.

One of his latest Instagram posts featuring supermodel Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman left millions of his fans confused.

He shared the couple's photo with caption "Serena" in an obvious reference to the US tennis star.

His fans flooded his comments section asking why would he share Bella and her boyfriend's photo.

Two days after sharing the post, Bella and her beau's picture has been deleted by Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid has shared a selfie on Instagram as she paid tribute to Serena Williams.

Interestingly, she is wearing the same t-shirt in her selfie which she wore in Kanye's post.

