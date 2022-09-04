 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 04 2022
Flood on the rampage in Sindh as 22 more die; death toll at 492

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

High level of water at the Indus River at the Sukkur Barrage on September 3, 2022. PPI
High level of water at the Indus River at the Sukkur Barrage on September 3, 2022. PPI

The flash floods have claimed another 22 lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, Geo News reported.

With the latest fatalities, the overall death toll from June 20 to September 2 has risen to 492 in the province, according to the report of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh. While 8,321 others were injured in the flood-related incidents.

During the last 24 hours, the highest number of deaths occurred in Shikarpur where seven people died. Five people lost their lives in Noushehro Feroze, five in Badin, three in Ghotki, and one each in Matiari and Khairpur.

The deceased include ten children, ten women and two men, according to the data released by the PDMA Sindh.

According to the PDMA data, the overall death toll includes 180 men, 88 women and 215 children.

Since the beginning of the recent monsoon season, 8,321 people have been injured in various rain- and flood-related accidents. They include 2,923 men, 2,167 women and 3,231 children. 

