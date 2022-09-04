 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Amazon's ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ crushes HBO's ‘House of the Dragon’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Rings of Power drew nearly 25 million viewers on its debut day, crushing records set by House of Dragon
Rings of Power drew nearly 25 million viewers on its debut day, crushing records set by 'House of Dragon' 

Amazon Studios on Saturday said that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power broke all viewership records as nearly 25 million viewers watched it globally, effectively smashing HBO's House of the Dragon.

Rings of Power is set in the universe created by J.R.R Tolkien, and the story is based a few thousand years before the adventures of The Hobbit.

As per reports, the e-commerce giant follows strict rules when it comes to viewership data and generally does not release the viewership data for most of its shows.

However, now Amazon Prime is more inclined to work in tandem with Nielsen to release data for its shows in an effort to tout their success and attract more viewers.

Amazon has pitched in an estimated $1 billion on the LOTR: Rings of the Power project, including $250 million to acquire the rights to the franchise, in a bid to tussle with streaming giants like Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.

The series debuted in more than 240 countries and territories globally. The Tolkien show will span five seasons with 8 episodes released on weekly basis.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?

Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Latest

view all