Amazon's ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ crushes HBO's ‘House of the Dragon’

Rings of Power drew nearly 25 million viewers on its debut day, crushing records set by 'House of Dragon'

Amazon Studios on Saturday said that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power broke all viewership records as nearly 25 million viewers watched it globally, effectively smashing HBO's House of the Dragon.

Rings of Power is set in the universe created by J.R.R Tolkien, and the story is based a few thousand years before the adventures of The Hobbit.

As per reports, the e-commerce giant follows strict rules when it comes to viewership data and generally does not release the viewership data for most of its shows.

However, now Amazon Prime is more inclined to work in tandem with Nielsen to release data for its shows in an effort to tout their success and attract more viewers.

Amazon has pitched in an estimated $1 billion on the LOTR: Rings of the Power project, including $250 million to acquire the rights to the franchise, in a bid to tussle with streaming giants like Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+.

The series debuted in more than 240 countries and territories globally. The Tolkien show will span five seasons with 8 episodes released on weekly basis.