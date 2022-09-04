How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?

Bentley Mulsanne. — Screengrab/Geo News

The exorbitantly expensive vehicle "Bentley Mulsanne" was ordered by an ambassador with the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the PTI's tenure, per the sources.

An investigation into the stolen vehicle, which was recovered from a house in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, is currently underway.

The sources said that the vehicle was recovered by the customs department after it received a letter written by the Foreign Ministry.



Sources privy to the matter said that the ambassador ordered the car through exemption certificate 6021.



The Foreign Ministry's letter revealed that an exemption certificate was issued to the ambassador on November 22, 2019.

However, the current ambassador denied ownership of the vehicle and requested a de-registration of the car, saying that the vehicle was not in his possession.

The ministry, in its letter, said that the embassy requested the car should be seized as it could be misused.

According to the sources, a letter based on the preliminary investigation by the Foreign Ministry was written to the deputy collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi for action.

