 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Ismaili Imamat to contribute $10m for flood victims in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Prince Rahim Aga Khan. — Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Prince Rahim Aga Khan. — Twitter 

  • PM Shehbaz thanks Prince Rahim for imamat's contribution. 
  • Prince Rahim assures AKDN institutions will be fully engaged in relief efforts.
  • Contribution by Prince Rahim is in response to UN’s call.

Ismaili Imamat Sunday announced to contribute $10 million towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for the Ismaili Imamat's contribution towards alleviating the condition of the people affected by the floods in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote: "Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for the contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan."

PM Shehbaz, during a telephonic conversation with the prince, requested him to play his role in raising awareness about the flood situation in the international community. 

Prince Rahim assured him that all Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) institutions will be fully engaged in the relief efforts.

The United Nations initiated a global flash appeal for $160m after which several influential personalities and organisations have pledged their support for Pakistan’s flood-hit population.

This contribution by Prince Rahim is also in response to the UN’s call.

The death toll from ravaging monsoon floods in Pakistan has neared 1,300, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

More From Pakistan:

Govt delaying elections to appoint army chief of choice: Imran Khan

Govt delaying elections to appoint army chief of choice: Imran Khan

WATCH: Old man watches Imran Khan's jalsa during Pak vs India match

WATCH: Old man watches Imran Khan's jalsa during Pak vs India match

How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?

How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?
British Council, Lahore Biennale Foundation raise funds for flood victims

British Council, Lahore Biennale Foundation raise funds for flood victims
PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan

PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan
Preservation of flood-ravaged Moenjodaro underway

Preservation of flood-ravaged Moenjodaro underway
Imran Khan to give call for Islamabad march after floods ease: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan to give call for Islamabad march after floods ease: Sheikh Rasheed
47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps: Azra Pechuho

47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps: Azra Pechuho
Manchar Lake's dyke breached to release water pressure

Manchar Lake's dyke breached to release water pressure
Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas
Estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods up to $12.5b

Estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods up to $12.5b
Two US Congress members in Pakistan today on solidarity visit

Two US Congress members in Pakistan today on solidarity visit

Latest

view all