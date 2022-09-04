Ismaili Imamat to contribute $10m for flood victims in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Prince Rahim Aga Khan. — Twitter

PM Shehbaz thanks Prince Rahim for imamat's contribution.

Prince Rahim assures AKDN institutions will be fully engaged in relief efforts.

Contribution by Prince Rahim is in response to UN’s call.

Ismaili Imamat Sunday announced to contribute $10 million towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan for the Ismaili Imamat's contribution towards alleviating the condition of the people affected by the floods in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote: "Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for the contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan."

PM Shehbaz, during a telephonic conversation with the prince, requested him to play his role in raising awareness about the flood situation in the international community.

Prince Rahim assured him that all Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) institutions will be fully engaged in the relief efforts.

The United Nations initiated a global flash appeal for $160m after which several influential personalities and organisations have pledged their support for Pakistan’s flood-hit population.

This contribution by Prince Rahim is also in response to the UN’s call.



The death toll from ravaging monsoon floods in Pakistan has neared 1,300, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).