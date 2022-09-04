Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Sunday Sep 04, 2022
Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde caught attention with their eye-catching ensembles as they touched down in Venice separately.
The stars landed on Sunday for the 79th Film Festival as the singer, 29, showcased his quirky sense of style in a purple Gucci blazer and green cardigan, teamed with blue jeans and white trainers.
The star sported a pair of brown sunglasses and wore a black face mask to protect himself from Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the actress and director hid her eyes behind a pair of black shades and styled her caramel locks in loose curls.
The behind-the-scenes rumpus over Olivia's new film Don't Worry Darling rages on, entertainingly, in Venice.
The picture — which features Harry in his first starring role — will have its premiere at the Film Festival on Monday.
Harry and Olivia's photocall, press conference, and premiere appearances will be their first public outings as a couple (though they were initially seen together last year).