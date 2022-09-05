 
world
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
AFP

Israel army says 'high possibility' Israeli soldier killed Shireen Abu Akleh

By
AFP

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by Israeli forces while reporting in the Jenin refugee camp. — Al Jazeera
Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by Israeli forces while reporting in the Jenin refugee camp. — Al Jazeera

  • "High possibility" that Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli soldier.
  • Soldier mistook her for militant.
  • Abu Akleh was wearing bulletproof vest marked "Press" when she was shot.

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Monday there was a "high possibility" that Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant.

"There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen," said the army's final investigation report into her May 11 death.

The acknowledgement comes after months in which the army insisted it was impossible to determine the source of the deadly shot that killed the celebrated Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank, saying it could have been a militant fire.

Related items

"Our conclusion is that it's not possible to determine unequivocally which gunfire killed her, but there's a higher probability that she was hit by an errant shot of an IDF soldier who did not identify her as a journalist," a senior Israeli military officer said.

Abu Akleh was wearing a bulletproof vest marked "Press" and a helmet when she was shot in the head during an Israeli army operation on May 11.

More From World:

Floods cripple Indian tech hub Bangalore

Floods cripple Indian tech hub Bangalore
Boy in India gets hit by train while recording TikTok video

Boy in India gets hit by train while recording TikTok video
Factbox: The possible ministers in Britain's new government

Factbox: The possible ministers in Britain's new government
Factbox: What will Liz Truss do as UK prime minister?

Factbox: What will Liz Truss do as UK prime minister?
Liz Truss wins race to become Britain's new prime minister

Liz Truss wins race to become Britain's new prime minister
WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India

WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India
Dying of hunger: What is a famine?

Dying of hunger: What is a famine?
Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul
Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope
At least six killed in Afghanistan earthquake

At least six killed in Afghanistan earthquake
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after falling from New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after falling from New York's Jenga tower
China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people: state media

China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people: state media

Latest

view all