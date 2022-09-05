Lord Zameer announces $1m donation to help Pakistan flood victims

Bestway Group CEO Lord Zameer Choudrey. — Photo by author

LONDON: Pakistan’s leading foreign investor Bestway Group has announced to donate $1 million to help the affectees of the Pakistan floods.

Lord Zameer Choudrey told Geo.tv that the donation has been made to help the people of Pakistan.

The Bestway Group CEO Lord Zameer Choudrey said: “On behalf of our founder and Chairman Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE; let me reassure the people of Pakistan that the Bestway Group stands with them in this hour of unprecedented national tragedy.”

Lord Zameer Choudrey, who is Chairman of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan, said: “As part of our two-pronged strategy we are actively providing immediate relief, and by working in partnership with local businesses and financial institutions we are putting in place long-term sustainable measures so that we can rehabilitate the masses affected by this national tragedy”.



In addition, in the United Kingdom Bestway Group has launched a fundraising campaign through the country’s largest independent wholesale and retail network, to complement these measures, he said.

Lord Choudrey announced that the Bestway Group will be organising a fundraising dinner on September 23, 2022, at a Central London venue with over 500 people expected to attend.

In Pakistan, Bestway Group subsidiaries, Bestway Cement Limited and United Bank Limited have set up dedicated medical camps; are distributing food parcels, cooking meals providing vital banking facilities across the flood-affected areas, he shared.

Lord Choudrey acknowledged the contribution of the Group’s employees in providing these vital services during these unprecedented times and said “none of this would have been possible without our employees who have played and continue to play a pivotal role in these challenging circumstances and worked tirelessly to ensure we are servicing our local communities.

"The health and safety of our employees are of paramount importance, and we are providing all necessary facilities and support to ensure that they remain safe and well. I am extremely proud of how they have come together in the face of adversity”.

Lord Choudrey said the Bestway Group has to date donated in excess of $22 million to the health and education sectors in Pakistan.

He said: “During the recent COVID pandemic the Group donated substantial sums to aid the relief activities. In August 2022, the Bestway Foundation renewed a long-standing relationship with the University of Bradford by gifting almost half a million pounds to support Master’s scholarships for Pakistani students until 2028.”

This month will witness the beginning of the £1 million Lord Choudrey Scholarship at the University of Cambridge.

Lord Choudrey has played an instrumental role in the establishment of dedicated scholarships for Pakistani students at the world-class universities of Bradford; Oxford; Kent and Cambridge.

As the Chairman of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan, whilst acknowledging and appreciating UK Government’s unrelenting support to the people of Pakistan in times of need, Lord Choudrey has been leading efforts to increase the British Government’s financial commitment to Pakistan.