 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Is Amber Heard a physical aggressor?
Nearly three months after Johnny Depp defamation trial, Amber Heard is being accused of domestic violence yet again.

The Aquaman actress is being accused of domestic violence over reports of physical altercation with her rumoured girlfriend Eve Barlow.

According to International Business Times, Johnny Depp’s former wife left her girlfriend bruised following a physical fight in a hotel in Israel, where she is vacationing with daughter Oonagh Paige after defamation trial.

Oonagh Paige was reportedly not with Amber Heard during her fight with Eve, it further reported.

The IBT report quoted a Twitter user claiming, "I've heard from a friend that Amber and Eve had a fight in the hotel room in Israel. There were noise like a fight happening in the room where Amber and Eve were in."

The user further claims that the camera in the hallway captured them fighting and that Barlow "left the hotel with a black eye."

The Rum Diary actress was also accused of being the physical aggressor during her marriage with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

