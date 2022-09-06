 
world
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Terrifying video shows moment when earthquake shook China's Sichuan

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Still from video showing the moment earthquake hit Chinas Sichuan, — Screengrab via Twitter video
Still from video showing the moment earthquake hit China's Sichuan, — Screengrab via Twitter video

  • Magnitude 6.6 quake hit southeast of city of Kangding in Sichuan province.
  • At least 66 people were killed, state media reported.
  • Over 11,000 people have been evacuated from areas prone to landslides or building collapse.

A video recorded from the dashboard camera of a car shows the terrifying moment when an earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province.

The magnitude 6.6 quake hit about 43 kilometres (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10 kilometres on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least 66 people were killed, state media reported, with more than 200 still cut off from rescuers in a remote scenic area. Scores were reported missing elsewhere.

"The shaking was quite strong and it lasted for a while," said Shirley Li, who lives on the 30th floor of an apartment block in Chengdu, which is under a COVID-19 lockdown, after suffering summer heatwaves, reported Reuters.

Related items

The spine-chilling moment can be seen in the dashcam video posted by Indian journalist Rani Joshi.

CCTV reported that more than 11,000 people have been evacuated from areas prone to landslides or building collapse.

"Most buildings (in our village) are dilapidated, some of them have not collapsed, but all of them have cracks," Yang Qing from Moxi town, one of the worst affected areas near the epicentre of the quake, told AFP.

Earthquakes are fairly common in China, especially in the country's seismically active southwest.

More From World:

UK's 'other Liz Truss' wisecracks her way to Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' wisecracks her way to Twitter fame
Liz Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Boris Johnson bows out

Liz Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Boris Johnson bows out
Elderly women drown in flood water in India's Tamil Nadu

Elderly women drown in flood water in India's Tamil Nadu
South Korea to become world's most aged country in 2044: data

South Korea to become world's most aged country in 2044: data
Power cuts, traffic snarls as India's tech hub endures second day of floods

Power cuts, traffic snarls as India's tech hub endures second day of floods
Greta Thunberg wants Swedish politicians to learn from Pakistan floods

Greta Thunberg wants Swedish politicians to learn from Pakistan floods
Shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant highlights danger ahead of UN report

Shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant highlights danger ahead of UN report
G7 company emissions falling short of global climate goal, study shows

G7 company emissions falling short of global climate goal, study shows
Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over

Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over
Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Latest

view all