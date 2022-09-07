 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Submarine cable connects Pakistan with France ready for service

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Number of internet cables can be seen plugged into a router. — Reuters
Number of internet cables can be seen plugged into a router. — Reuters

  • PEACE Cable International Network has completed construction of submarine cable infrastructure.
  • Pakistan-Egypt segment also connects Karachi and Zafarana, Egypt with a total length of 5,800 Km.
  • This submarine cable adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity.

Construction work of a 15,000 km long submarine cable connecting Pakistan with France has been completed and is ready to provide service, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to PTA, Pakistan & East Africa, Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network Co. Ltd has completed the construction of a submarine cable infrastructure, providing connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, France.

PEACE cable is a 15,000Km long submarine cable, which is further extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500km, with the main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, Cyprus, read a statement from PTA.

Related items

In addition, the Pakistan-Egypt segment also connects Karachi and Zafarana, Egypt with a total length of 5,800 Km.

“This submarine cable adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity,” it added.

According to the PTA, the management of PEACE Cable informed PTA officials about the development of the connectivity of cable through online and in-person meetings with Chairman PTA, Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa at PTA Headquarters.

The online delegation of Peace Management comprised of Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sun Xiaohua, Director Zhang Donghai, and Commercial Director Chirs Zhang, while Peace Cable, Country Manager Pakistan, Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi was present during the meeting in Person.

“The delegation expressed its interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed plans for the development of innovative digital & technology solutions to accelerate progress towards digitally connected Pakistan," said PTA

More From Sci-Tech:

YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa

YouTube restored after brief shutdown during Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa
WATCH: Scientists create remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches

WATCH: Scientists create remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise

Inside Tesla's drive to keep Musk's battery promise
VIDEO: Astronauts record northern lights spectacle from space

VIDEO: Astronauts record northern lights spectacle from space
Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope
NASA aborts Artemis moon rocket launch again due to fuel leak

NASA aborts Artemis moon rocket launch again due to fuel leak
NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff

NASA Moon rocket ready for second attempt at liftoff
Is alien technology hiding under the sea?

Is alien technology hiding under the sea?
Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan

Iconic 'wow, grape' meme to be sold as NFT to help flood victims in Pakistan
Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation

Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation
Webb telescope captures its first image of exoplanet

Webb telescope captures its first image of exoplanet
Here is how to hide WhatsApp online status

Here is how to hide WhatsApp online status

Latest

view all