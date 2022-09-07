Submarine cable connects Pakistan with France ready for service

Number of internet cables can be seen plugged into a router. — Reuters

Construction work of a 15,000 km long submarine cable connecting Pakistan with France has been completed and is ready to provide service, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to PTA, Pakistan & East Africa, Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network Co. Ltd has completed the construction of a submarine cable infrastructure, providing connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, France.

PEACE cable is a 15,000Km long submarine cable, which is further extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500km, with the main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, Cyprus, read a statement from PTA.

In addition, the Pakistan-Egypt segment also connects Karachi and Zafarana, Egypt with a total length of 5,800 Km.



“This submarine cable adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity,” it added.

According to the PTA, the management of PEACE Cable informed PTA officials about the development of the connectivity of cable through online and in-person meetings with Chairman PTA, Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa at PTA Headquarters.

The online delegation of Peace Management comprised of Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sun Xiaohua, Director Zhang Donghai, and Commercial Director Chirs Zhang, while Peace Cable, Country Manager Pakistan, Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi was present during the meeting in Person.

“The delegation expressed its interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed plans for the development of innovative digital & technology solutions to accelerate progress towards digitally connected Pakistan," said PTA