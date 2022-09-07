 
Billie Eilish is the new face of latest Gucci eyewear campaign

Billie Eilish is the face of Gucci’s latest Eyewear campaign.

The announcement came from the Luxury brand’s official page where it stated: “Billie Eilish debuts as the face of the latest Gucci Eyewear campaign, taking us on a dreamlike journey through the Hollywood Hills in a nod to film noir."

"Envisioned by Alessandro Michele and captured by photographer Harley Weir under the art direction of Lina Kutsovskaya, suspenseful scenes showcase a selection of new retro-inspired styles that mirror the cinematic mood of the film, culminating in a moment of self-reflection.”

The Ocean Eyes can be seen in a mysterious, film-noir style advertorial film where she drives through the Hollywood Hills. Eilish is seen in oversized Gucci frames as she zooms through the dreamy boulevard.

In the clip, the singer is driving a convertible but soon realises that she is being pursued by an identical car.

Billie peers over the mysterious vehicle and eventually meets at the end of the road that overlooks the city lights.

Billie comes out of the car and meets her doppelganger, sitting inside her pink vehicle wearing a pair of blush shades.

“I love you,” the pink shaded Billie says. And the original Billie responds, “I love you.”

This new collaboration is not the first time the crooner has partnered up with the luxury brand. She previously released a limited-edition vinyl of ‘Happier Than Ever’ which came with Gucci nail stickers.


